LS polls: Rahul Gandhi to file his nomination from Amethi today, Vadra wishes him luck

-
ALSO READ
Cong prez to visit Amethi on Jan 4, 5
Smriti Irani announces sops for Amethi, targets Rahul
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad in Kerala along with Amethi: Antony
Free yourself from the shackles of a missing MP: Smriti Irani tears into Rahul in Amethi
Rahul to contest from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in addition to Amethi
-
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is set to file his nomination from Amethi parliamentary constituency today.
This comes after his decision to contest from Wayanad in Kerala set off a controversy.
Rahul's brother-in-law and businessman Robert Vadra, who is also in Amethi, took to Facebook and wrote, "My best wishes to Rahul for a successful, productive and a healthy future, to create the change INDIA requires. Always in your support."
Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's visit, the District Collector office has been decorated with flowers.
Rahul will be for the second consecutive time contest against Union Textile Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani from Amethi.
Irani on Tuesday took a jibe at Vadra while downplaying his campaigning for Congress in Amethi and asserted that farmers will run a parallel campaign during his stay to save their lands from him.
Speaking to ANI, Irani said, "Robert Vadra's campaign will definitely benefit BJP. Wherever Vadra will go, the farmers will come out to save their land. So even if Congress runs an "Aashirwad campaign", farmers of the region will campaign for saving their land".
Earlier, Vadra had announced that he would be campaigning for the Congress party in the ensuing Lok Sabha election.
Besides Amethi, Rahul Gandhi will also be contesting from Wayanad seat in Kerala. He filed his nomination for the seat on April 4.
He was accompanied by his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Congress chief filed his nomination papers at the district collectorate in Kalpetta.
The seven-phase Lok Sabha election will start from Thursday and will end on May 19. The result will be announced on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU