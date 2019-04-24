JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

After lambasting Twitter, Trump meets CEO

Vladivostok Summit: Kim departs for Russia on train
Business Standard

By now Rahul Gandhi should have replaced 12 CMs for failing to deliver farm loan waivers: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

ANI  |  Politics 

Madhya Pradesh former chief minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi of lying and said that had the latter adhered to his poll promise till now the state would have had to replace as many as 12 chief ministers.

"Rahul Gandhi and Congress only tell lies. One lie is on Rafale deal, another lie was on the matter of farmer's loan waiver. Rahul Gandhi said that the farm loans would be waived off within 10 days, else he would remove the Chief Minister. (By that yardstick) as many as 12 CMs should have been replaced by now," said Chouhan.

The BJP leader pressed on with his accusation and said: "The heat of the elections is breaking the record. Not only heat, Rahul Gandhi too is breaking records. He is breaking records in telling lies. He said 'chowkidar is a thief' and when Supreme Court slammed him he apologised saying 'chowkidar' is not a thief."

Shivraj Chouhan alleged that the only thing flourishing in the state under Congress rule is "transfer business" and hefty amount in being taken as bribes for transferring officials.

"One person is transferred four times. They transfer an official taking Rs 50 Lakh and when someone else gives Rs 75 lakh, they replace the former with the latter. In the morning in Bhopal, by afternoon at some other place, transferred to Aska in the evening and to Dewas in the night," said Chouhan.

He was addressing at a rally here in which Bhopal BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur was also present.

"Congress committed three crimes. They defamed saffron, they inhumanely tortured a daughter of India (Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur), they misused laws. So I say this with full responsibility that BJP has fielded Sadhvi Pragya against Digvijaya Singh and we are proud of her," said the former chief minister.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, April 24 2019. 03:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU