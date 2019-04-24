Those political leaders seeking proof Balakot airstrike should be attached to missile fired on Pakistan : Devendra Fadnavis

In a potential controversial statement, Chief Minister on Tuesday said had the BJP government known Opposition leaders including would ask for proof of strike then they would have attached one of their leaders to the missile fired on

"Only and party's were asking for proof of air strike. If we had known about it earlier, then one of your leaders could have been attached with a missile which was fired on to go and see what our armed forces have done," said while addressing a public rally here on Tuesday.

He later clarified that he had made the remarks in jest.

"Pakistan and always used to ask for proof of airstrike, so I jokingly said if we would have known about it, one of your leaders could have been attached with a missile fired on Pakistan and then you could have seen what our jawans did," said.

Following the terror attack in which lost over 40 CRPF personnel when a targeted their convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14, the conducted an air strike on the (JeM) camp in Balakot in Pakistan on February 26.

The chief minister also hit out at the and said the party only made false assurances and that speeches by its leaders are a source of entertainment.

"The speeches of Congress leaders are just entertainment and nothing important is there in it. The speeches are directed against Narendra Modi," said Fadnavis.

has 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in which 7, 10 and 14 seats went for polling in the first, second and third phase of polling respectively while the remaining 17 seats will witness poll in the fourth phase on April 29.

