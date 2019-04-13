LS polls: Voter turnout in Uttarakhand dips from 2014 figures

Voter turnout in Uttarakhand for Lok Sabha elections held on Thursday declined as compared to 2014 in 7 Vidhan Sabha constituencies, including those of the chief minister, Vidhan Sabha speaker, and state

The voter turnout in the of opposition's constituency too remained low, however, there was a rise of 10.50 per cent in that of the state

66.17 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Doiwala, which is Trivendra Singh Rawat's electorate, compared to the last elections where it was 66.57 per cent.

Similarly, Premchand Agarwal's constituency Rishikesh saw a voter turnout of 61 per cent, compared to 63.71 per cent in the last elections.

Voter turnout in Haldwani, Bajpur, Haridwar, Kotdwar, Someshwar and Narendranagar constituencies too remained low in comparison to the previous elections.

The turnout in BJP state Ajay Bhatt's Vidhan Sabha constituency fell to 46.25 per cent from 50.13 per cent while the voter turnout in state president Pritam Singh's constituency, Chakrata, rose to 59.74 per cent from 49.24 per cent in the last elections.

Voting for all 5 Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand was held on April 11. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)