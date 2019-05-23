YSRCP is set to rout Naidu's TDP, form govt in Andhra Pradesh

-
-
YSR Congress party, led by Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, is headed for a landslide win in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls and is set to form government in the state, ousting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP.
According to Election Commission trends, YSRCP is on course to win 149 of the 175 Assembly seats, pushing TDP to distant second on just 25 seats.
The party is also leading on 24 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state while TDP is ahead on one constituency.
Jaganmohan Reddy will take oath as the Chief Minister on May 30, senior YSRCP leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu said.
Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party is ahead on one seat, the trends showed.
In the 2014 Assembly elections, TDP formed the government with 102 seats while YSRCP had bagged 67 seats.
The counting of votes in 542 Lok Sabha constituencies began at 8 am today amidst tight security, capping a two-month long election process.
As per the EC trends, BJP is leading in 300 parliamentary constituencies and looks set to form the government for a second time at the Centre with its NDA allies. Congress is at a distant second and is ahead on 49 seats.
