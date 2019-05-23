Joshua D'Souza wins Mapusa Assembly by-election

-
BJP's Joshua D'Souza on Thursday won Mapusa by-election in Goa and retained the seat his father Francis D'Souza held for the last 20 years.
Joshua got 10,440 votes while Congress' Sudhir received 9,560 votes.
The by-election in Mapusa was held after sitting MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister Francis D'Souza died earlier this year.
