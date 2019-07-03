Lucknow: ED attaches properties worth Rs 15 crores of JKV Land and Infrastructures

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday attached the assets worth Rs 15 crore of JKV Land and Infrastructures and its former managing director in Lucknow for cheating investors under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), an official statement read.

The ED attached the properties in the form of 30 flats in a residential complex JKV Miracle located at Adil Nagar, Lucknow.

The investigation in the case was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered against MD Rajesh Kumar Singh and JKV Land and Infrastructures.

"During the probe, it emerged that JKV Land Developers and Infrastructure Ltd and Singh had taken money from investors promising lucrative returns in the form of money or land but had illegally invested the said money for acquiring properties in his name," the ED said.

It was also revealed that the firm was not having any registration with the Reserve Bank of India as a "non-banking financial company" as defined under section 45-I (f) read with Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

The company was operating different schemes and accepting deposits from the general public with a guaranteed return in clear violation of extant laws.

"Singh had acquired two plots at Adil Nagar Lucknow out of the funds received from the public and got constructed a multi-storeyed residential complex over these plots. Total 30 flats, owned by the firm and Singh valuing about Rs 15 crore have been attached being properties involved in money laundering," the ED said.

Out of these 30 flats, 24 flats are in the name of JKV Land and Infrastructures Ltd and remaining 6 flats are in the name Singh.

Further investigation underway.

