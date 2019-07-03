AP: Material worth Rs 4 lakh stolen from guest house in Tirumala

Material worth Rs 4 lakh was allegedly stolen from a group of pilgrims staying at the Mani Manjari Guest House here in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Kondaiah, Tirumala Police Station Circle Inspector (CI), said: "Cash worth Rs 2 lakh, 80 tola of gold ornaments and a mobile phone were stolen from the guest house. The total worth of the stolen materials would come around Rs 4 lakh."

"The police and vigilance officials along with dog squad rushed to the spot. The police also interrogated the guest house staffs in connection with case. Moreover, CCTV footages are being checked," Kondaiah added.

According to police, a group of 11 people went to Tirumala from Hyderabad to visit Lord Balaji temple. On Tuesday, they stayed at the Mani Manjari Guest House and they found that their valuable items were stolen the next day.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the case and further investigation in this regard is underway.

