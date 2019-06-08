Ludhiana battles heat wave as mercury touches 42 degree Celsius

Scorching conditions continues to affect most parts of north and Punjab's is no exception as the here touched 42 degree Celsius on Saturday.

To battle with the high temperature and conditions, people here are seen covering their heads and faces while stepping out. They also consumed cool drinks and water provided by locals free of cost. There is a tremendous rise in the sale of earthen pots this summer.

"For the past one week, there is so much heat. Some people have provided for water to commuters which is a big relief," a man told ANI.

Another commuter said, "The heatwave has made life difficult, everybody should drink plenty of water while going out in this scorching heat."

Earlier on June 2, the minimum and maximum temperatures in hovered at 28 degree Celsius and 44 degree Celsius, respectively. The (IMD) had then issued a "red alert" for Haryana, Chandigarh, and

