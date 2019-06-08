ED summons Chanda Kochchar in ICICI Bank-Videocon case

The (ED) on Saturday once again summoned former Bank MD and for questioning on Monday in connection with Bank-Videocon loan case.

Chanda and her husband have been grilled multiple times. The couple has also undergone a continuous questioning for five consecutive days from May 13 to 17 in the ED's Delhi office.

The agency has been questioning and recording statements of the Kochchars in connection with the investigation into alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in the sanction of Rs 1,875 crore loan disbursed by Bank to Venugopal Dhoot-led in 2009 and 2011.

The ED started quizzing Kochchars at its Mumbai office following raids at locations linked to them in March this year.

It had also grilled Chanda's from April 30 to May 2, stating that he withheld crucial information pertaining to the case. Dhoot was also questioned in connection with the case.

On Friday, a special ordered to lift the Look Out Circular (LOC) against Rajiv on a security bond of Rs 25 lakh, allowing him to travel

