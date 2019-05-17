M3M Group introduces 'Express Golf Tournament' in Gurugram

in association with Academy will be introducing the newest format of the game of - the 'Express tournament'.

The same will take place on Saturday, 18th May at M3M Golf Estate, Golf Course Extension Rd, Sector 65, Gurugram. Kapil Dev, one of India's greatest sportspersons ever, will indulge in his other passion - golf - and will play alongside India's Top 10 professional golfers, men and women, to promote 'Express Golf'.

The other professional golfers include Shiv Kapur, Aman Raj, Chiragh Kumar, Himmat Rai, Priyanshu Singh, Harshjeet Sethi, Rahul Bajaj, Riddhima Dilawari, and will be participating in the event.

Express Golf is an innovative form of the glorious game of game for those to want to play it but either do not have the time for the conventional format takes or access to the courses, which more often than not encourage members only, or both.

At a time, when people have less and less time, Express Golf seeks to take the game to all those who want to play golf, but do not have the time needed such as five hours or access to the golf course, which now requires more than 125 acres of land.

This format of the game takes less time, less space and entertains as well. The game of golf which has seen a lot of new formats in some other parts of the world is all set for its inception in with Express Golf.

The first exhibition of Express Golf will be played at the course at M3M Golf Estate which has a Par-3 nine-hole executive, all-weather golf course with yardages varying from 50-105 yards.

The golf ball used has a catchy, smart name and is called the 'Almost Golf' ball and is manufactured by an American company. The ball is lighter in weight and travels less distance than the conventional ball making it ideal for Express Golf.

"We at M3M Golf Estate are committed to bringing golf to your very doorstep and is an initiative by in the direction. It takes lesser time and space which is offered by our 9-hole golf course with all-weather green turf, designed by Golf Plan, USA. We are elated to launch the tournament at Golf estate this weekend with himself playing along with other stars of Indian golf", said Vineet Nanda - Sales (Delivered Residences).

M3M Golf Estate is a one-of-its-kind ultra-luxury residential development offering finest golf resort living. The project consists of a 9-hole golf course with all-weather green turf, designed by Golf Plan, USA. This beautiful golf course has been hosting Summer Golf Camps under the leadership of Amandeep Johl, an and founder, Golf Academy.

