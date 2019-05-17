India International Hospitality Expo 2019 to attract 25,000 visitors

After an astounding success of its maiden edition in 2018, International Hospitality Expo (IHE) is all set to host its second edition in 2019. The 4-day one of kind hospitality event will be held from 7-10 August 2019 at Expo Centre and Mart, Expressway.

With unparalleled patronage from industry leaders and government institutions in 2018, this year, IHE has expanded its reach targeting 650 exhibitors, showcasing the best from the global hospitality industry. IHE 2019 promises to be the bigger, better, grander and most comprehensive sourcing hub for hospitality, retail, F and B, food processing, baking, housekeeping, architects and design enthusiasts.

The four-day long event will witness the biggest exposition spread over 45,000 square metres of expo space, conferences, gastronomic demonstrations and competition areas for both hospitality professionals as well as hospitality students. This makes IHE 19 the biggest hospitality exposition in till date.

IHE 2019 will act as an impactful platform for all the hospitality stakeholders to come, network and rub shoulders with the very best in the industry. With support from top industry bodies like HOTREMAI, ARCHII, PPFI, HPMF, AWESOME, FSAI, AIFPA, GHTP, ICF, IFCA, PHA and FSSAI.

With its vision to make the hospitality industry a catalyst for economic growth, IHE 2019 has created an international podium that will pave the way to celebrate innovation and create opportunities for its esteemed visitors and exhibitors. IHE 2019 was also promoted at worldwide events that further opened gateways to attract influential visitors from across the globe.

Armed with a vast array of exhibition divided into the broad categories of: Food and Kitchen Equipment; Food and Beverage; Furniture, Furnishing, Lifestyle and Decor; Technology; and Design and Architecture (including security solutions, specifically curated conferences, select evenings and experiences), IHE 2019 will make the impossible possible and give you the most coveted hospitality show that has ever had.

"There was a need for this sort of an event in India's burgeoning hospitality sector. We have tried to bring together every aspect which serves hospitality players under one roof, for a show which would meet every demand that the industry may have, from material goods to intellectual enlightenment", said Rakesh Kumar, Chairman, and Mart.

