Tvesa takes three-shot lead in third leg of Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour

Tvesa Malik carded an even 72 to move into a familiar pole position after the first round of the third leg of the Hero Women's Pro Tour on Wednesday.

Playing at the Par-72 layout, Tvesa played steady with three birdies and three bogeys to make a good start to the event which carries a purse of Rs. 8 lakhs.

Her effort gave her a handy three shot lead ahead of Gaurika Bishnoi, who carded 75 after two bogeys in the last three holes at the Kensville & Country Club.

Amandeep Drall, runner-up in the second leg in Pune, shot 77 on a day when she had just one birdie against six bogeys, four of them on the back nine. She shared the third place with Siddhi Kapoor.

Things did not pan out well for Gursimar Badwal, who won the second leg, as she shot six-over 78, the same as the winner of the first leg, Neha Tripathi.

They were both Tied-fifth alongside Smriti Mehra, and

On a course which was not yielding good scores, Tvesa, winner of the Hero Order of Merit last season, played smartly with a series of four pars before she got her first birdie on the Par-3 fifth, only to give back the gains on the Par-3 eighth.

On the back nine, she bogeyed 13th, but restored parity on the Par-5 14th. She moved into red figures on the Par-5 17th, but again surrendered the advantage on the last hole.

Gaurika had her sole birdie on second, but none thereafter. She dropped shots on fourth, seventh, 16th and 18th.

Siddhi Kapoor looked fine for an even round through 15 holes, but bogeyed 16th and 17th and then triple bogeyed the 18th to fall back sharply to 77.

Lavanya Tatiwala (88) and Hita Prakash (93) missed the cut.

