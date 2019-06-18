Madame Tussauds uncovers Priyanka Chopra figure in UK

revealed the figurine of Bollywood star Chopra Jonas in London on Tuesday, completing the global superstar's presence at sites across the four continents.

The Bollywood star has been working closely with the team on the four-figure project. The process began with a private sitting at Priyanka's City apartment in 2018.

"Fans have been waiting to see the hotly-anticipated London arrival since the first figure was revealed earlier this year in Priyanka's adopted hometown of Today, London joins its sister sites in and in unveiling their figures to long-awaiting fans," read the statement published on Madame Tussauds' official website.

The figurine is specially styled to match the actress' appearance at the 2017 Golden Globes, wearing an exquisite gold sequin gown by Ralph Lauren, the statue looks as stunning as the herself.

The figure is detailed with a replica of diamond wedding and engagement rings in a nod to her newlywed status.

"I love London, it has such an and spirit to it. Working with Madame Tussauds London's team has been so much fun," the said.

Apart from England, fans can also meet Priyanka's figure at Madame Tussauds sites in New York, and touring Singapore, and Hong Kong.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)