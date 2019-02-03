Maduro calls for early Parliamentary elections in Venezuela

on Saturday (local time) called for early in the country, which was earlier slated to be held in 2020.

"Do they want elections? We will hold a parliamentary election," TASS news agency quoted Maduro as saying.

"We will consult the people, through Open Bolivarian Councils, the possibility of advancing the I agree, that it is the people who decide and relegimate the Venezuelan Legislative Power," Maduro tweeted.

The statement by the Venezuelan came while addressing a rally organised in Caracas, both by his supporters as well as the people in support of the and Juan Guaido, celebrating 20 years of the Bolivarian Revolution initiated by late Venezuelan President

Early on Sunday, issued an ultimatum to Maduro, stating that it would recognise as if fresh are not announced by Sunday night.

Meanwhile, has accused the of plotting a 'coup' in against President Nicolas Maduro, calling for mobilisation to "stop the imperialist intervention in Latin America" -- a charge that has been echoed by and

Guaido had, on January 23, proclaimed himself as the new President of Venezuela, dismissing Maduro's leadership amidst cheering protesters. The self-proclaimed President's bid was immediately supported by the USA, who recognised him as the of the South American nation and rallied for other to support Guaido.

like Spain, Australia, UK and others have asserted pressure on Maduro to hold snap elections, outlining that they would recognise Guaido as President if no new elections are held in the coming days.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)