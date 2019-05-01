Police identify North Carolina university shooter as ex-student

The have identified the University of at Charlotte' shooter as a former student, 22-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell, whose alleged attack left two dead in its wake.

At least four more individuals have been injured as all scheduled activities on campus have been suspended until Wednesday midnight, according to the university website. Out of the wounded, three are in a critical condition, according to

The authorities disarmed and apprehended the 22-year-old former student from a room where the shots had rung, quoted Jeff Baker, at the university as saying.

"This is a truly tragic day. It is something where everyone says, 'God, I hope this doesn't happen.' But it happened," Baker added.

As per school records, the 22-year-old suspect was last enrolled in fall 2018. He is currently in custody and is yet to be charged.

will be leading the investigation, while the FBI is assisting in the case.

Tuesday was supposed to be the last day of classes, as exams were scheduled to start from Thursday. In the wake of the tragedy, all tests have been cancelled through Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)