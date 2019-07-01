Magisterial probe ordered into Shimla school bus accident

The state government on Monday ordered a magisterial probe into the school bus accident in Shimla, which left three people dead. The inquiry would be conducted by the Sub Divisional Magistrate of Shimla.

On Monday morning, a school bus belonging to the state transport department, met with an accident, killing two students and the driver. The incident took place in Lower Khalini area of the hill town.

Govind Singh Thakur, the transport minister of the Himachal Pradesh state government, said that the vehicle was carrying seven students of Shimla's Convent of Jesus and Mary School when the mishap happened.

"This was a bus of Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation which was deputed for the school here. Five students are undergoing medical treatment in Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital at Capital town of Himachal Pradesh here," Thakur said.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur also visited the hospital and assured all support to the affected people.

