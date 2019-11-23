JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Our 44 MLAs are intact, Maharashtra Guv has bypassed all norms, says Cong leader KC Venugopal
Business Standard

Maha Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari arrives in Delhi to attend Conference of Governors

ANI  |  Politics 

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday arrived here to attend the annual Conference of Governors' on Sunday.

The two-day Conference of Governors and Lieutenant Governors commenced on Saturday at Rashtrapati Bhavan with the inaugural address of President Ram Nath Kovind.

This is the 50th such Conference held in Rashtrapati Bhavan and the third Conference presided over by President Kovind.

In a surprise development today, Fadnavis took oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister for a second term while NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of the state. The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Maharashtra Governor at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 23 2019. 21:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU