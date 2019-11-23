Our 44 MLAs are intact, Maharashtra Guv has bypassed all norms, says Cong leader KC Venugopal

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday said that all 44 MLAs of his party in Maharashtra are united, while accused Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari of bypassing all norms and regulations.

"Our 44 MLAs are intact. The Maharashtra Governor has bypassed all norms and regulations. Without any verification, he invited the BJP to form the government. We have moved the Supreme Court. We will also raise this issue in Parliament," Venugopal told media persons.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday took oath as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister with the BJP's support in a dramatic turn of events, despite his party extending its support to Shiv Sena and Congress for the government formation in the state, which has been witnessing political turmoil since the last month's assembly elections.

Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress have filed a joint petition in the Supreme Court against the decision of the Maharashtra Governor inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form the government on November 23, seeking urgent hearing tonight itself.

