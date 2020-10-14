Mahagathbandhan govt will sanction 1 mn jobs in 1st cabinet meet: Tejashwi

-
Ahead of filing his nomination from Raghopur constituency in the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said that after coming to power, the first thing that the "Mahagathbandhan" government will do is to sanction jobs for 10 lakh youth in its first Cabinet meet.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav sought the blessings of his mother Rabri Devi and elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav. He will file nomination from Raghopur today, for the upcoming polls. Rabri Devi said, "People of Bihar and everyone in the party are missing Lalu ji."
Speaking to media Tejashwi said, "Today I am going to file nomination from Raghopur, the people of Raghopur have always supported us. The people will once again support us. If we form the government, the first thing we will do at the first Cabinet meet is to sanction jobs for 10 lakh youth. These will be government jobs and permanent in nature."
"I promise to meet the demands for equal pay for equal work, which the employed teachers have been making for a long time, as soon as our government is formed," he added.
Congress, CPI, CPM are part of the "Mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance) under the leadership of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
Bihar with 243 Assembly seats will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.
