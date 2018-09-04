IAF MiG 27 crashes near Jodhpur

An MiG 27 crashed near in during a routine mission on Tuesday morning.

The pilot managed to eject himself safely before the accident took place. No loss of lives or injuries has been reported so far. However, the pictures from the show a completely damaged

The Indian Army, in a statement, said that the cause of the mishap would be investigated.

"Today morning a MiG 27 airborne from crashed during a routine mission. The pilot ejected safely. A will investigate the cause of the accident," said the

More details are awaited in the matter.

