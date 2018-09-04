Air India gets Rs 2100Cr govt borrowing

carrier has been assured of Rs 2100 crore from the Centre in the form of guaranteed borrowing, Ministry of Civil Aviation Secretary RN said on Tuesday.

On May 22, had said that the option of selling would not be available if the bidding amount ascertained was inadequate.

"There are two stages of bidding. The first involves an expression of interest in bidding. The last date for this is May 31. The ones who succeed in this will be asked to present a financial bid. We are seeing a lot of excitement about the sale. However, if the required amount is not met, we will decide whether the sale will take place or not," told ANI.

However, the assured that interest of those employed with the carrier would be safeguarded at all times.

In March this year, the Centre had appointed LLP India (EY) as its for advising and managing the proposed strategic disinvestment of the carrier by way of transfer of management control and sale of 76 per cent equity share capital of the airlines held by the government.

Reports suggest that is currently in debt to the tune of Rs. 500 billion, and reported a loss of Rs 57.6 billion in March last year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)