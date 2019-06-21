PM Modi arrives in Ranchi to host main event of International Yoga Day

Narendra Modi, who is all set to host a grand event on the occasion of International Day of Yoga, arrived in on Thursday. He was received by

The will perform yoga at Prabhat Tara ground tomorrow.

Around 30,000 people are expected to participate in the event, for which security has been beefed up across the city.

"Tomorrow lakhs of people will do yoga with PM at Prabhat Tara ground. People of are very much aware of yoga and health," told ANI.

The Centre along with state governments is organising various yoga programmes on June 21 across the country.

Last year, around 50,000 people participated in the International Yoga Day event organised at Dehradun-based

The first was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015, when over 30,000 people including performed yoga at the Rajpath in

The idea of was first proposed by Prime Minister during his speech at the (UNGA) on 27 September 2014.

