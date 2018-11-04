Maharashtra Governor orders restoration of British-era cannons

CV has ordered restoration of two identical British-era cannons each weighing 22-tonne, which were found in here on Saturday.

The two cannons, separated from each other by 25 meters, were found undetected and covered under mud at the foothills of The cannons were discovered during a tree plantation drive. They were later lifted using cranes in the presence of

Considering the historical significance of the cannons, the has asked the officials to seek the assistance of to obtain the technical details of the cannons and also to find out the archival records, if any.

He has asked the officials to place the cannons in front of 'Jal Vihar' (Banquet Hall) in the

Each of the cannons weighs 22 tonnes, measures 4.7 meters in length and has a diameter of 1.15 meters.

In 2016, a 13-room and 15000 square feet long British era underground bunker was found below the lawns of Raj Bhavan. The bunker is being restored under the guidance of an expert firm.

The Governor has also asked for the creation of a museum inside the bunker after which it will be opened for the general public.

