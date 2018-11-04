Diwali 2018: Traditional diyas steal Chinese thunder in Jaipur

It is indeed a happy and prosperous for Diya-makers in as people are buying more of rather than opting for the Chinese products for decorations.

With people inclining towards products made by local artisans, the demand for the earthen lamps has increased compared to the previous years. These craftsmen are happy with this year's demand as they had incurred losses in the past few years.

Different varieties of diyas and idols in various colours, shapes and sizes, with affordable prices, have become the main attraction for buyers at local markets.

Speaking to ANI, one of the local artisans, Siyaram Prajapat said, "With people boycotting Chinese products, the demand for diyas has increased. This year, we have various types of diyas such as colourful diyas, terracotta diyas, etc.. to attract the buyers. People are happy that they are getting such variety in indigenous products, and with such a diverse price range."

The customers were too seen happy with the range of products available in the local market and supported the idea of boycotting the Chinese goods.

"This year, we have decided to buy earthen lamps that are made in the country instead of Chinese lights. This will also support the livelihood of the local artisans," a customer, Dr. told ANI.

With a high demand for earthen lamps, this year has rewarded the craftsmen for the effort and creativity they had put in making these lamps.

Besides Jaipur, Guwahati has also put aside Chinese fairy lights and are buying traditional decorations.

is one of the most important Hindu festivals and is celebrated for a span of five days. The main day of Lakshmi Puja is celebrated on the third day of the five-day festival. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 7.

