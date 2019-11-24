Maharashtra Guv's decision is blot on Constitution: BSP

Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) on Sunday criticised Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to invite BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to form the government and the manner in which he ended President's rule in the state.

Calling it a "blot on Indian Constitution", BSP spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria told ANI, "I think the manner in which this decision has been made is a blot on the Indian Constitution, particularly when we are celebrating Babasaheb Ambedkar's constitution formation which took place 70 years back. This is a blatant misuse of power by the office of a very respected Governor. This is something which is very shameful."

Further venting out anger on the issue, the BSP leader said, "Forming government after elections is a democratic process but in this case, there is a misuse of the powers. Particularly after elections when there are people who are still in the consultation process, I think the honourable Supreme Court should look into the matter. The judicature will do justice and very soon the democratic spirit will prevail."

Hours after Fadnavis took oath as chief minister of Maharashtra with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s Ajit Pawar on Saturday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar called a meeting of his lawmakers to take stock of how many had switched loyalties.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)