MCC violation: EC issues notice to Cong candidate in Madhya Pradesh

The of India (ECI) on Saturday issued a notice to candidate from parliamentary constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Subhas Chandra Yadav for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

EC directed the to file an explanation on the matter within a day.

The official statement of the states, "In a complaint filed on May 3, BJP accused Yadav of violating the MCC by distributing pamphlets/enrolment form for NYAY scheme."

"On enquiry, it is found that the said forms/pamphlets had the election symbol of the party and a photograph of Congress Rahul Gandhi," added the statement.

"It is further decided that the Congress candidate Subhas Chandra Yadav should give an explanation regarding the above matter within 24 hours before the Commission."

In Khandwa, Congress candidate Yadav is contesting against sitting from Nandkumar Singh Chouhan.

will go to polls on the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections tomorrow along with seven other parliamentary constituencies in

