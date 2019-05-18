MCC violation: EC issues notice to Cong candidate in Madhya Pradesh

-
ALSO READ
Cong MLA demands SIT, collector's transfer in MP cow slaughter
Digvijaya questions slapping NSA on suspected cow killers
MP cop on leave for son's wedding shot at, injured in Khandwa
3 held for cow slaughter may be shifted to Rewa jail
NSA invoked against three men accused of cow slaughter in MP
-
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday issued a notice to Congress candidate from Khandwa parliamentary constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Arun Subhas Chandra Yadav for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
EC directed the Congress leader to file an explanation on the matter within a day.
The official statement of the Election Commission states, "In a complaint filed on May 3, BJP leader Neeraj accused Yadav of violating the MCC by distributing pamphlets/enrolment form for NYAY scheme."
"On enquiry, it is found that the said forms/pamphlets had the election symbol of the Congress party and a photograph of Congress president Rahul Gandhi," added the statement.
"It is further decided that the Congress candidate Arun Subhas Chandra Yadav should give an explanation regarding the above matter within 24 hours before the Commission."
In Khandwa, Congress candidate Yadav is contesting against sitting BJP MP from Nandkumar Singh Chouhan.
Khandwa will go to polls on the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections tomorrow along with seven other parliamentary constituencies in Madhya Pradesh.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU