PM Modi among 918 candidates whose fate to be decided in final phase of LS polling tomorrow

The fate of along with 917 other candidates will be decided on Sunday, the last phase of seven-phased polls.

The voting will take place for 59 seats including in from where Modi is seeking re-election, bringing the curtain down on the seven-phased mammoth electoral exercise which began on April 10.

In the last phase of polling, 13 seats each in and Punjab, nine in West Bengal, eight seats each in and Madhya Pradesh, all four constituencies in Himachal Pradesh, three in and one seat in the Union of Chandigarh will witness the polling.

According to of India (ECI), over 10.01 lakh voters will decide the fate of 918 candidates. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

The most keenly watched electoral battle will take place in constituency, where Modi is facing of party and SP's

Other prominent political figures whose fate will be sealed in the electronic voting machines (EVMs) are Shatrughan Sinha (Congress) and Union (BJP) from Patna Sahib constituency, (BJP), Madhusudhan Tripathi (Congress) and Rambhusal Nishad of SP from Gorakhpur seat, Union of and Congress' Gurjeet Singh Aujla from Amritsar constituency and Sunny Deol, who is pitted against heavyweight from Gurdaspur seat.

The other leaders whose fortunes will also be decided in the final phase of polling are former Deputy Minister (Ferozepur), his wife and (Bhatinda) and Minister Amarinder Singh's wife in (Patiala), all in Punjab, three-time in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur, former Minister (Dumka) and former Pawan Kumar Bansal, who faces sitting in Chandigarh.

The (EC) is deploying 710 companies of security forces to ensure the last phase of Lok Sabha polling in on Sunday goes off peacefully.

"710 companies of security personnel will be providing 100 per cent coverage during the seventh phase of elections in This will include 512 quick response teams (QRTs) led by commandants," said the EC in a statement.

Out of these 710 companies, a total of 147 companies will be deployed in constituencies which fall under the police jurisdiction of Kolkata police jurisdiction. Two QRTs will be deployed in each police station, the EC said.

The seats which go to polls on Sunday are Kolkata North, Kolkata South, Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, Jaynagar (SC) and Mathurapur (SC).

The poll body on Wednesday decided to cut short the campaign period in the state after violence marred the road show of chief in Kolkata on Tuesday.

and (Marxist) had complained to the EC over violence and had demanded adequate measures to ensure that polls are held in a free and fair manner.

In the sixth phase of polling on May 12, over 63 per cent polling was recorded, with the highest turnout of 80.35 per cent in and a minimum of 59.74 per cent in the city-state of

Barring stray incidents of violence in West Bengal, the election on 59 seats spread over eight states remained peaceful. The voting took place from 7 am to 6 pm.

"An estimated 63.43 per cent turnout was recorded on Sunday in the 6th phase of Lok Sabha polls on 59 seats," had said after the polling finished.

