Maharashtra train derailment: 8 trains diverted

Eight trains were diverted after a goods train derailed between Jambrung and Thakurwari in Karjat-Lonavla section on Sunday, the Central Railway said.

"Trains which were diverted include 16381 CSMT-Kanyakumari Express will run via Konkan Railway, 17017 Rajkot-Secunderabad Express, 16588 Bikaner-Yesvantpur Express, 22920 Ahmedabad-Chennai Express 06052 Ahmedabad-Chennai, 19419 Chennai-Ahmedabad Express, 16534 KSR Bengaluru-Bhagat-ki-Koti Express and 11092 Pune-Bhuj Express will run via Surat-Jalgaon-Manmad-Daund" said Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, 10 trains were cancelled after a goods train derailed on the same line.

Furthermore, four trains were short terminated while four others were diverted via Kalyan-Igatpuri-Manmad.

The railways said state government and various other agencies have been requested to run extra buses between Mumbai and Pune for intercity travellers.

