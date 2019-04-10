Tata Sponge Iron acquires Usha Martin's steel business for Rs 4,094 crore

(TSIL), a subsidiary of Tata Steel, has completed the acquisition of Usha Martin's for Rs 4,094 crore.

"TSIL completed the acquisition of undertaking including captive power plants on April 9 pursuant to a cash consideration (after adjustment for negative working capital and debt like items) payable to of Rs. 4,094 crore," it informed stock exchanges in regulatory filings.

This is subject to further hold backs of Rs 640 crore, pending transfer of some of the assets including mines and certain land parcels, TSIL added.

On September 22, had announced signing of definitive agreements to buy Usha Martin's steel The acquisition cost was then pegged between Rs 4,300 to 4,700 crore.

TSIL later entered the steel business as part of a long-term strategy and identified it as the appropriate entity for the acquisition. holds 54.5 per cent of shareholding in TSIL.

Usha Martin's steel business has a rich mix of and catering to automotive sector and high-end wire rod manufacturers.

The acquired business comprises a one million tonnes per annum making facility in Jamshedpur, an operational iron ore mine, a coal mine under development and captive power plants.

The TSIL board had approved a plan to finance the buy through issue of rights share up to Rs 1,800 crore, external borrowings up to Rs 2500 crore and issue of non-convertible redeemable preference shares of Rs 1,000 crore. TSIL is debt-free with free cash reserves of about Rs 670 crore.

Usha Martin's gross revenue of the steel business in the financial year ended March 31, 2018 was Rs 3,441 crore.

