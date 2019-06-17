MAHE signs agreement with CMI and FiGuRe Network, France

MAHE becomes a member of the Formation a l'Ingenierie par des Universites de Recherche (FiGuRe) Network, post an agreement signed between MAHE represented by its Vice Chancellor, Dr H Vinod Bhat, and The represented by its Dr Boubakar on June 3rd, 2019.

The is a non-profit association of Universities with more than a hundred Universities accredited as 'Cursus Master en Ingenierie' (CMI)' in different domains of Engineering.

CMI is a selective five year program, based on innovative training including projects and internships, with strong links with research organization. The participants are awarded a master degree from their own university plus a CMI label jointly delivered by the university and the network. International mobility of a semester is compulsory in order to get the label.

Each university offers a comprehensive programme, based on existing bachelors and masters with ca 20 per cent extra courses. CMI students follow courses with bachelor and master degree regular students and have their own courses and projects. Each CMI is designed to prepare for an expert job with deep knowledge of a given scientific domain, with extra courses in basic sciences (i.e. mathematics, computer sciences etc.), social sciences, economics and ethics.

CMI graduates earn highly specialized competences and cross disciplinary skills helping them adapt to different cultural and economic environments. Each CMI is supported by internationally renowned research labs, strongly interacting with their economic sector, from large worldwide companies to small innovative SMEs. In order to be prepared to face these challenges, an international mobility of at least three months (6 months or a semester recommended) for CMI students is compulsory.

This agreement is to promote international scholar mobility between MAHE and the other CMI affiliated member Universities, facilitating research, internship and placements for affiliated universities at MAHE and vice-versa in different domains of engineering. This is to benefit the Undergraduate or Graduate students of Engineering from Institute of Technology and the 3rd, 4th or 5th Year CMI Students from

Dr Raghu Radhakrishnan, Director of International Relations, MAHE, Manipal, India Prof (in charge of International relations of FiGuRe); at University of Poitiers; former of University of Poitiers, and Dr Prashanth Shetty, at School of Information Sciences, MAHE, were present.

