Defence Ministry to streamline export procedures

Manipal in talks with Jigsaw Academy to create joint B2C unit

Manipal is looking to expand its offerings in the professional learning segment through a deeper relationship with long-term investee company Jigsaw Academy.

With an investment of 3 million dollars in 2015, Manipal has been a strategic investor in Jigsaw Academy and is currently looking at Jigsaw Academy to be their partner in expanding its footprint in the B2C market.

Through their combined offerings in data science, digital marketing, cloud computing and cyber-security, they are aiming to target the executive education market, currently pegged to be worth Rs 75,000 crores.

"Jigsaw Academy has established a formidable brand in the data science training space and we believe we can expand this to all emerging technologies. We will engage with them to build a stronger footprint for both Manipal and Jigsaw brands. In the coming months, we will synergise our strengths in technology, educational content and client relationships to serve this large and rapidly growing market even better. The joint efforts will provide an even more superior experience to our learners, clients and other partners", said Subrat Mohanty, Group President, Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG).

Manipal has redefined professional learning in the BFSI, IT/ITES, consumer goods and other industries. They offer a wide range of course options, expert faculty and an award-winning learning platform. It currently offers services and support to over 400,000 students, across its campuses, corporate and online platforms.

First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 16:00 IST

