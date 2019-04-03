JUST IN
Mahesh Bhatt attack accused Obaid Radiowala sent to police custody

ANI  |  General News 

Obaid Radiowala, who is accused of firing at director Mahesh Bhatt and film producer Karim Morani, was sent to police custody for a day by Esplanade court.

The court also directed the Investigating Officer to be present tomorrow along with MCOCA court order for further remand.

Radiowala was brought from the United States of America (USA) on Tuesday, where he was detained on account of visa violations.

The case against Obaid Merchant alias Obaid Radiowala is that he along with other people conspired to kill Mahesh Bhatt.

First Published: Wed, April 03 2019. 20:00 IST

