Have never seen a PM who lies so much: Mamata hits back at 'expiry babu' Modi

Terming as 'expiry babu', Chief Minister on Wednesday lashed out at the over his claims that the Trinamool (TMC) government did not do anything for the poor.

"He is an expiry babu. His government has expired. You (Modi) said in Siliguri that we did not do anything for the poor. What have you done in the last five years? I have never seen a telling these many lies. Do not speak lies everyday," Banerjee said at a public rally here.

Listing out the steps taken by her government for the poor, the TMC supremo said, "We have given free ration to the poor so that they can have two square meals a day. Free medical treatment is being given to those who are below the poverty line."

Accusing the TMC government of stalling central schemes meant for the upliftment of the poor, Modi had earlier today termed Banerjee as the 'speed breaker' in the state's development. He had also said that he was waiting for the "speed breaker" to leave the state to allow development to gather pace in "There is a speed breaker in whom you know by the name of 'Didi'. This 'Didi' (Mamata) is the speed-breaker in your development," the Prime Minister had said at a public rally in Siliguri.

"Didi is not at all concerned about the poor. If she wants to indulge in over the poor, then how can she fight to eliminate poverty? The same thing applies to and the Communists. Didi has put a brake in the welfare of over 70 lakh farmers in West Bengal."

Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal will be held in all the seven phases from April 11 to May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)