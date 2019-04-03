CSMT bridge collapse: Another BMC engineer arrested

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) engineer Anil Patil was on Wednesday arrested in connection with the CSMT bridge collapse here.

The accused has been sent to police custody till April 5 by Esplanade court.

Previously, BMC Assistant Engineer SF Kakulte, another accused in the case, was sent to police custody on Tuesday till April 5 by the Magistrate Court.

The court had already sent Neeraj Desai, the structural auditor of the CSMT Bridge, to judicial custody till April 10.

Six people were killed and over 30 injured after a portion of the overbridge near the crowded Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station collapsed on the evening of March 14.

First Published: Wed, April 03 2019. 19:46 IST

