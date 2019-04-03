TDP files model code violation complaint against Nellore YSRCP candidate

-
Telugu Desam Party has approached the Election Commission regarding an alleged model code of conduct violation by YSR Congress Party candidate Anil Kumar Yadav.
According to the TDP, Yadav, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Nellore City, had made a "ferocious speech" on April 1 and later got it posted on various social media platforms.
"Yadav made a ferocious speech while addressing his party supporters. He said in a warning tone "we all shall think that only thing before us now is either to kill or to be killed and to win or to be martyred. Everyone shall be smashed if our leader Jagan gives a signal with the blink of an eye because 'he has dedicated soldiers to die for him'", the complaint read.
The TDP letter asserted that the way the public was addressed and the way it was being circulated through social media 'should establish that Yadav and his party committed violation of the code of conduct to be followed by the candidates and political parties'.
The party has demanded action against the candidate under the relevant sections of Representation of People's Act of 1951.
Model code of conduct came into force on March 10, when the EC announced the schedule of seven-phase elections in the country.
Lok Sabha elections will be held from April 11 to May 19, while counting of votes will take place on May 23.
