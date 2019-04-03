Plea filed in Rajasthan HC seeking ouster of Kalyan Singh for "violating" provisions of constitution

-
A plea was filed in Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday seeking dismissal of the Governor Kalyan Singh from his post for making statements which allegedly violated the provisions of the Constitution of India.
"As a worker of BJP, I genuinely want BJP to win. We want that once again Narendra Modi should become the Prime Minister of India. It is important for nation and society that Narendra Modi should become Prime Minister again," Singh had said in Aligarh on March 25.
"More than a week has passed but the Governor, Kalyan Singh has not reacted that under what circumstances the aforesaid statement was given nor has he tendered an apology. Thus, he deserves to be removed from the office," said the complainant Poonam Chand Bhandari referring to the statement made by the Governor.
Bhandari accused the Governor of being more loyal to the BJP than the people of the state and violating the oath taken by him under Article 159 of the constitution.
The petitioner demanded that the Governor either be dismissed or the "respondents" be directed to send a recommendation to President of India to remove him.
The complainant has also requested Union Cabinet Secretary and the Election Commission of India to be made "respondents" in the case.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind over Singh allegedly violating the model code of conduct.
