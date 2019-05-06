Michelle Obama, Ariana Grande and others win 2019 Shorty Awards

Michelle Obama, Ariana Grande, Noah Centineo, Marrie Kondo, John Mulaney, and were announced as the winners of the 2019

Others who were awarded at the ceremony included Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Blackpink, Ronan Farrow, Aly Raisman, Shangela, and The Try Guys.

The award ceremony was hosted by American in on Sunday night, reported The Griffin also won an award at the ceremony.

The awards are given to the best accounts and influencers on From Hollywood stars to YouTubers to cute animals, the winners are chosen by public votes and scores given by the

The awards recognise people, groups, brands and organisations on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and more.

The accolade has been previously given to Taylor Swift, Tyler Oakley, Casey Neistat, Hannibal Buress, Malala Yousafzai, Jenna Marbles, J.K. Rowling, Adele, and DJ Khaled.

The 11th annual were held at the PlayStation Theater in Square and were live streamed on Twitter, YouTube, and their official website.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)