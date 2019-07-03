Hauz Qazi: Days after it was desecrated, people offer prayers at Durga temple

Locals on Wednesday offered prayers at the Durga temple which was vandlised during clashes between two groups in Hauz Qazi area on June 30.

People sand 'aartis' and worshipped at the temple during early hours of the day.

Imran Hussain, AAP MLA from the area, which comes under Ballimaran assembly constituency, said that the situation was under control and shops have also been opened.

"No one wants clashes here and markets have also opened. I congratulate Delhi Police which brought the situation under control. Bad elements who did this have no religion and action will be taken against them. We should not politicise the incident," Hussain told ANI.

Security personnel were deployed in the area after tensions heightened. Four people, including a juvenile, have been arrested over the matter.

The Delhi Police has registered three FIRs in this case - two cross FIRs, one lodged by each community, and one for vandalising the temple.

Apart from temple desecration, stones were also pelted in the area leading to a tense situation.

On Tuesday, Union Minister and Chandni Chowk MP, Dr Harsh Vardhan visited Hauz Qazi area and said that the culprits will be arrested soon

"It is very unfortunate and painful. The kind of things done to the temple is unforgivable. I have been told that Police is already in action, culprits will be arrested soon and punished. I appeal to the people to maintain harmony," Harsh Vardhan said.

"After some altercation & scuffle over a parking issue in Hauz Qazi, tension arose b/w two groups of people from different communities. We have taken legal action & all efforts are being made to pacify feelings & bring about amity. People are requested to help in restoring normalcy," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Delhi had tweeted after the clashes.

