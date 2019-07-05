Malad wall collapse: Death toll rises to 27

The death toll in Malad wall collapse incident rose to 27 on Thursday.

The compound wall of Malad MCGM Reservoir at Pimpripada had collapsed on Tuesday due to heavy rainfall.

A total of 121 people were injured of which 27 have been declared dead and 23 have been discharged. Treatment of 71 others is still underway.

Earlier on Thursday, Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale visited the families of victims.

On the day of the incident, Additional Municipal Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Ashwini Joshi, had said that the state government will provide Rs 5 lakhs as compensation to the families of the people killed in rain-related incidents while the BMC too will pitch in a similar amount.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state minister for Urban Development Yogesh Sagar visited Shatabdi Hospital on Tuesday to meet the injured. A high-level probe has been ordered by the Chief Minister into the wall collapse incident.

