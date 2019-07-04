Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor visit Rishi Kapoor in NYC

Rishi Kapoor, who has been in New York for months now, seeking treatment for an unknown health condition, has been visited by a slew of B-Town celebrities. Joining the bandwagon are Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor.

In his recent twitter post, the veteran actor along with his wife Neetu Kapoor can be seen posing with Arjun and Malaika for a happy picture.

While Rishi holds both the actors' hands as the two can be seen sitting next to him, Neetu stands behind Malika.

"Thank you Malaika and Arjun for coming. Hope you got to see "Rocketman" and lunch at "Red Farm," Rishi's caption read.

Arjun and Malaika have been in the news due to their rumoured romance. The duo, who initially denied dating each other has been making public appearances together at several events lately.

While they have not yet accepted their relationship on camera, Malaika recently shared a romantic birthday post for her rumoured beau on Instagram.

In the romantic click, the duo can be spotted hand in hand, giving major couple goals! Arjun can be seen looking at her while she's lovingly leaning onto him.

"Happy bday my crazy, insanely funny n amazing Arjun Kapoor ... love n happiness always," the caption read.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)