Malaika Arora dances to 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' on World Health Day

Actress Malaika Arora celebrated World Health Day on Sunday, by dancing on her iconic song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', with her entire yoga team.
The 'Munni Badnam' dancer uploaded a video on her Instagram handle and captioned it saying, "On #worldhealthday i got my entire team at @thedivayoga to #chaiyyachaiyya with me and just have some fun... thank u, my entire team."
The actress also posted a picture of healthy diet food on her Instagram story to convey across the motto of healthy living. "On #worldhealthday keeping it light, healthy, organic n vegetarian"
Along with making style statements, Malaika is quite inclined towards fitness and is mostly seen posting pictures during her work out sessions with sister Amrita Arora.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU