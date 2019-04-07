Cardi B celebrates one year anniversary of album 'Invasion of Privacy'

American rapper Cardi B is feeling good as she celebrates the first anniversary of her album 'Invasion of Privacy'.
The 'Taki Taki' singer expressed her happiness over the album's first anniversary, on Twitter and Instagram.
"IT'S INVASION OF PRIVACY BIRTHDAY TODAY I AINT GOING TO WEAR NO PANTIES TODAY!!!!!" she tweeted.
On Instagram, the rapper got a bit more sentimental and posted the cover photo of the album:
"I'm an emotional mom today 2X platinum boutta be 3 every song RIAA certified Gold, platinum, Multi-platinum. I love you," she wrote.
Invasion of Privacy is the debut studio album by the American rapper and was released on 6th April 2018. It was primarily a hip hop record and had other genre music like the trap, Latin and contemporary.
