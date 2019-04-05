Malaysia Open 2019: Kidambi Srikanth knocked out

Kidambi Srikanth suffered a defeat in the quarter-finals of on Friday. China's defeated him by 18-21, 19-21.

Srikanth put up a spirited fight in both the games, but not for long as the reigning Olympic Champion, and a two-time world and all England champion proved too much for the 26-year old.

The Indian had started off the match on a positive note as he was able to take a lead of 16-11 in the first game, but the Chinese Chen staged a remarkable comeback, playing longer games. Srikanth ended up making a few unforced errors which cost him the first game.

In the second game, Chen was able to take a lead of 16-8, but Srikanth fought his way back and made it 18-18. But in the crucial juncture of the match, Chen was able to win the three of the next four points to take the second game as well.

Srikanth, finalist had defeated Khosit Phetpradab 21-11, 21-15 on Thursday to enter the quarter-final stage.

With this loss of Srikanth, all Indians have been knocked out of was knocked out in the first stage of the tournament whereas PV Sindhu was eliminated from the tournament in the second round.

