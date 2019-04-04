Warner has lot to prove, says Sunrisers Hyderabad coach

batsman has come back full of enthusiasm, determination but has a lot to prove, said on Thursday.

Warner was among the runs for franchise, hitting 85, 69 and an unbeaten ton in his three outings so far.

"He is in a very good place. He has come back full of enthusiasm, full of determination and with a lot to prove," com.au quoted Moody, as saying ahead of Hyderabad's match against Delhi Capitals.

"He has always had a very positive mindset. He is a very determined and resilient individual. I think to endure what he and (Steve) Smith and (Cameron Bancroft) had to over 12 months, there has to be a lot of mental toughness. There has to be a lot of resilience. You could very easily find yourself down for long periods of time," he added.

The also heaped praises on Warner's preparation during his ban in the ball-tampering scandal, which enabled him to improve his cricketing skills.

"We've seen over his career what makes him unique as a Yes, he's had to sit out of top-flight cricket, international cricket, for 12 months. But has been preparing for six months, too, for his comeback," said.

"He's played a couple of franchise tournaments over that 12-month period. He has obviously played club in as well. Okay, it's not the same standard, but he's been preparing more mentally and technically. His game technically is relatively sound, so it's the case of getting him sorted mentally and he welcomed the start of this tournament and for him to get back on the horse, so to speak," he added.

