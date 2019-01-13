Pak invites Sikh community to invest in commercial projects along Nankana-Kartarpur Corridor

has offered all amenities and facilities to the Sikh community settled across the globe to invest in Corridor and make the area between and unprecedented and historic.

The offer was made by visiting of Punjab, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, while talking to the Sikh community at Guru Gobind Singh Sabha in Southall, West on Thursday.

"The opening of (Kartarpur) Corridor after 70 years is splendid and we feel the heart-touching sentiments and pleasing moments of Sikh community at this affectionate occasion", Sarwar emphasised. " are our brothers and sisters, is already supporting and helping them and taking extra care to look after the Gurdawaras in all over the country, especially the Nankana Saheb," he added.

The also appreciated the gesture of the and said that this would not have had happened if would not have expressed reciprocal response.

Both the countries have set the foundation of goodwill and friendship and the opening of the Corridor is, in fact, the fulfilling the wishes of 120 million Sikh community, he noted.

Sarwar also said the government will meet all expenses of development of both religious places and connecting corridor.

"The opening of the corridor is a triumph of Baba Guru Nanak, who is the leader not only of Sikh community but also of Muslims and Hindus as he is the We would like to develop and on the same level and pattern so that the younger and future generation should not feel any difference between the two holy places. There is no shortage of land in Nakana Saheb, so I personally, and on behalf of the Pakistan government, invite the Sikh community-based in Britain and other countries to invest in educational, hotel and business industries. Thus they can serve their own community and simultaneously can also avail huge profit out of their investments," the offered.

Sarwar also expressed a wish to establish in Nankana Saheb to spread the teachings of

"We shall celebrate his 550th anniversary in a befitting manner and I shall spend the whole day there as it would be a memorable and remarkable day," Sarwar added, while promising to meet all suggestions and genuine demands of Sikh community, including the visa extension from two to four weeks and increase in quota of pilgrims on emergency basis.

Meanwhile, of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Sabha, Southall, Gurmail Singh Malhi and Vice Sohan Sigh Samra, along with other Sikh leaders expressed gratitude to Sarwar for his offer and promised that the Sikh community as a whole will support every project aimed to serve these two places.

"This corridor will bring Sikh nation and Pakistan more closely", they commented.

In November last year, Pakistan laid the foundation stone of the along the India-Pakistan border, allowing Sikh pilgrims a direct access to the historic Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, where died in 1539.

The construction of the corridor will facilitate lakhs of pilgrims from to visit on the banks of in Pakistan, where ji spent 18 years of his life.

