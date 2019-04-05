Malinga will again start service for MI, says Suryakumar Yadav

Indians batter has dropped a hint that will return to Indians soon, as the Sri Lankan bowler flew back to his country to play in the Super Provincial One Day tournament.

"I do not think we are missing him for [the] whole season, not to our notice. He has done well and whenever we get him back, he will again start his service," Yadav told media.

has been showing a great form in the ongoing (IPL) as he took three wickets against Chennai Super Kings helping his side dominate and defeat the team which was unbeaten till then.

Yadav, while praising his side, said: "I think it was really important because I think they won all their games and they were top of the table, so winning against one of the best side in the tournament, I think the brand of which the MI is known to play, I think we showed that in the last game."

Indians will face Sunrisers on April 5.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)