Mamata blames BJP of shelving its helicopter deal, Naidu reminds Centre of federal structure

Turning the table, West Bengal Minister on Tuesday blamed BJP of obstructing her party's campaign and accused it of putting pressure on a helicopter company not to provide her party with a chopper.

Alleging that a company which was scheduled to provide helicopters to her party, has backed out under pressure, she said: "We had an agreement with a company for procuring two helicopters during the elections. We had also made an advance booking as per our agreement and the party had also paid advance for the same."

"However, it is very sad," she further revealed, "that while the agreement was signed on January 15, they (the company) informed on February 1 that they will not be able to provide a helicopter. How will democracy work like this, how will elections be conducted?"

Addressing the media from her ongoing at Kolkata's Metro Channel, the Minister said that her party will bring up the issue to the Election Commission's notice after elections are formally announced.

"Such things have never happened. All political parties must take precaution. It is BJP's vendetta which won't allow anyone to even move for the campaign. All this is not good for the country," said emphasised.

Meanwhile, Minister and (TDP) chief also reached Kolkata to express solidarity with Banerjee in her campaign.

Addressing the gathering from the stage of Banerjee 'Save the Constitution' dharna, Naidu outlined the unity of opposition parties and blamed the central government of victimising the Opposition.

"Mamata is the or main pillar for the unity of Opposition parties. We had an all-party meeting in where we charted out a programme to unite together. Later Mamata organised a big rally in Kolkata which gave a big message to the nation," he said.

He added, "All democratic institutions are in danger and they (central government) are misusing CBI, ED, RBI, etc. They are victimising the Opposition leaders. It is a very clear indication that in one month there is going to be an election. This is an old case and they have misused and revived all the cases to victimise Opposition parties," said Naidu.

He also alleged that his party's legislators and parliamentarians are being attacked by probe agencies because they have demanded special status for the state.

"In Andhra Pradesh, we demanded special status and was agreed by earlier government. Because of this, our MPs are attacked by CBI and MLAs by ED. The same thing has happened with Congress, SP, BSP and others. I am happy with the Supreme Court's judgment," said Naidu.

The Chief Minister of further issued a veiled threat to the central leadership and asserted that no governments are subordinate to any other.

"We are in a democratic country and in cooperative federalism. But the way the is behaving, (it is) in a very-very high-handed way. We are all sovereign governments and we are not subordinate to anybody. We respect the Centre and Centre has to respect us, otherwise the country will lose heavily," Naidu underlined.

The dharna was also addressed by and former chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, who was one of the first leaders to reach Kolkata yesterday to join Banerjee in her protest.

