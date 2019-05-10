Man attempting to rob cash van killed as guard's gun goes off

-
ALSO READ
Man arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl
Guard stabs colleague to death in Gurugram hospital
2 booked for assaulting security guard of high-rise building in Gr Noida
25-year-old security guard of Delhi school commits suicide on campus
California news crew robbed, guard shot; suspect arrested
-
One person was shot dead allegedly by a security guard while attempting to loot a cash van in Pul Prahaladpur here on Friday, police said.
According to Delhi Police, the robbery was averted due to instant action by a security guard travelling in the van but the robber lost his life in a scuffle.
Blood and chilli powder were seen at the spot of the incident, a senior officer said.
A security guard identified as Rao Saheb Ramesh, who claimed to be employed as a cashier at MEP Infra Developers said the deceased had attempted to rob the cash van in which he was travelling in with approximately Rs 14 lakh cash.
The man, between 22 to 25 years, attempted to rob the cash van by entering though its back door. When the guard travelling with the cashier attempted to prevent the robbery, the man retaliated and in the ensuing scuffle the guard's rifle went off and the bullet hit the man, police said.
The bullet hit the robber who was immediately taken to the Trauma Centre where he was brought dead.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU