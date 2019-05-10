'Good' Rajiv got involved in Bofors case under influence of some people: J-K Gov

-
-
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik on Thursday waded into the controversy over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'corrupt no 1' comment for Rajiv Gandhi stating that the former prime minister had allegedly got involved in the Bofors kickback scam "under the influence of some people."
"Initially he was good but he got involved in the Bofors under influence of some of his aides, be it from his family or outsiders, whom I would not name," Malik told reporters here. Malik said, "Mufti (Mohammad Sayeed) ji and I abandoned Rajya Sabha on Bofors issue. We formed 'Jan Morcha' to fight on the Bofors issue. It means we considered that Rajiv Gandhi was responsible for Bofors."
Asked whether the late prime minister's name should be dragged into politics given he is not alive, he said: "You raise issues related to Gandhi ji and Jawaharlal ji, then let it be Rajiv's as well."
The Jammu and Kashmir governor justified an attack on the former Prime Minister on grounds that Congress president Rahul Gandhi calls Modi a thief.
"If the son of Rajiv ji calls you a thief, would not you tell him what his legacy is?"
A war of words erupted between Congress and BJP leaders after PM Modi last week dubbed Rahul's father as 'corrupt number one".
Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh on May 4, Modi hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying: "Your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'Bhrashtachari No 1'.
